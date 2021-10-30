Four dead, one in critical condition after a car accident in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WMBB) — Four people are dead and one person is in critical condition after a car accident in Fountain. Another person suffered minor injuries.

One car was heading the wrong way on U.S. 231 without its lights on when the crash occurred. One of the cars, a white Ford sedan, was engulfed in flames and the three passengers burned. One of the passengers was a young child. There were two cars involved in the accident.

The Florida Highway Patrol investigation is ongoing, and this story will be updated as more information is known.