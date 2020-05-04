Four arrested in suspected burglary

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Four people were arrested Sunday after Panama City Police officers caught them still holding some of the items they stole in a burglary, officials wrote in a news release.

Officers wrote that they were called to the 1700 block of Foster Avenue about a burglary and quickly obtained descriptions of the suspects.

Jasmin Oshea

Jerry Stephenson

They were located a short time later and search warrants at the home of one of the suspects and vacant buildings in Panama City yielded property that belonged to the victims.

Jerry Stephenson, 61, Danny Brown, 47, Travis Brown Jr, 20 and Jasmin Oshea, 28, all of Panama City, were arrested.

Danny Brown, Travis Brown, and Jasmin Oshea, were all charged with burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and grand theft. Stephenson was charged with burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, grand theft, and felon in possession of ammunition.

Travis Brown

Danny Briown

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have information in reference to this case, please contact

the Panama City Police Department, 850-872-3100, or you can report your tips anonymously via

smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app in the Apple App Store or Google

Play Store.