BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Fountain woman followed and intentionally struck and nearly killed a motorcyclist in what investigators have called a “domestic-related” incident.

Harley Hawthorne, 25, was following the 47-year-old Chipley man on State Road 77 when she struck him with her 2000 Toyota Camry, The Florida Highway Patrol wrote in a news release. The man was thrown from the motorcycle and injured in the crash.

Officials say Hawthorne fled the scene into Washington County but deputies with Washington County Sherriff’s office located the vehicle and arrested her. Two children were in the car when Hathorne was arrested.

Hawthorne is charged with aggravated battery, attempted murder, and two counts of child neglect.