PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man accused of murder was sentenced to life in prison Friday.

Investigators said Asher Martin attacked and killed Christopher Whaley in April of last year.

Martin, 22, was found guilty in October of second-degree murder and principal to arson for nearly severing the victim’s head and placing the body in a van which was then set on fire in the woods about 4 miles from his co-conspirators home in Fountain.

The jury needed only 13 minutes to find Martin guilty.