YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — A Fountain man is in serious condition after being struck by a motorist.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Leo Macks, 63, was pumping gas into his semi after 5 p.m. Wednesday evening when he witnessed an accident.

Troopers say Macks then walked across Highway 231 to help when Richard Sebastian, 62, did not see him and hit him with his vehicle

Macks has been taken to Bay Medical Center with serious injuries.