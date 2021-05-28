Fort Walton Beach man sentenced to 20 years in federal drug case

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Fort Walton Beach man will spend the next two decades in prison after being convicted in a federal case.

Cedric O. Valentine, 45, of Fort Walton Beach was sentenced this week to a 20-year mandatory minimum term in federal prison, following his conviction on multiple charges related to possession and distribution of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, and marijuana, as well as possession of firearms in furtherance of his drug trafficking.

Cedric O. Valentine

Valentine’s sentence was the result of a federal jury returning a guilty verdict on February 25, 2021, finding Valentine guilty of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture of methamphetamine; 40 grams or more of mixture of fentanyl; 100 grams or more of mixture of heroin; and marijuana; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime; and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

The evidence introduced at trial included evidence seized during a search of Valentine’s residence on May 15, 2020, which included 335 grams of a mixture of fentanyl and heroin, 991 grams of methamphetamine, 792 grams of marijuana, 2 grams of cocaine, and 5 grams of hydrocodone.

In addition, DEA agents and investigators with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office seized

$24,796 in cash, along with two loaded handguns, an AR-15 style rifle, and a loaded extended

magazine for the AR-15 style rifle.

“Valentine is well known to law enforcement agencies in North Florida as a dangerous career

criminal,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Coody. “Thanks to the outstanding investigative work of

our partners at the DEA, ATF, and the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, our skilled team of

prosecutors and support staff proved this case beyond a reasonable doubt. This violent armed

drug trafficker has been called to account for his criminal conduct, and the citizens of our

District are now safer.”

Valentine’s 20-year mandatory minimum term in federal prison will be followed by 10 years of

federal supervised release.