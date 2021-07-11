Fort Walton Beach man dies as a result of hit-and-run accident

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Authorities responded to a hit-and-run accident around 3 a.m. Sunday morning that left a 39-year-old Fort Walton Beach man dead.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the man was in the westbound outside lane of Highway 98 in the National Seashore on Okaloosa Island.

A vehicle was heading west on Highway 98 and hit the man — dragging him into the middle of the westbound lanes.

The driver did not remain on scene and continued west on Highway 98 into Fort Walton Beach.

Authorities said there is no information on the vehicle at this time. However, they said it should have damage to the front end — possibly the bumper.

Officials are asking anyone with information or witnesses concerning the crash to call (850) 484-5000.