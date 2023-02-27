WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man who apparently fled the country after committing a murder in 2007 was caught in Walton County Sunday, deputies said.

Walton deputies wrote in a news release that while patrolling County Road 393 Sunday night they spotted a Nissan Altima pass another vehicle on a double yellow line.

“A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver identified himself as Jose Wilson Padilla-Padilla, 41,” deputies wrote in a news release. “During the stop, dispatch notified the deputy Padilla had a warrant out of Broward County for First Degree Murder from a Fort Lauderdale homicide under the alias Wilson “El Tigre” Padilla-Diaz.”

Deputies said they learned from Padilla’s wife that he had been in Mexico and that they moved to Santa Rosa Beach less than a year ago.

Padilla was placed under arrest on an out-of-county warrant, for driving without a license (never issued). He was transported and booked into the Walton County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Broward County. In addition, an active ICE detainer was placed on Padilla that will carry over into his extradition.