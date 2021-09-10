Former wrestler helps lifeguard save child in South Walton

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A former WWE star helped save the life of a child who was dragged into the Gulf of Mexico by a rip current, according to the South Walton Fire District.

Professional Wrestler Al Snow, 58, told celebrity news website TMZ that he saw the boy in trouble and was able to reach him before he was dragged into deeper water.

Lifeguard Report

The incident happened at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday in Santa Rosa Beach.

South Walton Fire officials confirmed Snow’s account saying that a lifeguard was able to get to the pair and use a flotation device to help the boy back to shore. Officials added that the lifeguard assisted the boy’s mother who was distraught after the incident.

Rip currents are a persistent threat on several beaches along the Gulf Coast. It is extremely difficult to return to shore once caught in one. That was something Snow mentioned in his TMZ interview.

“I was able to stay up,” Snow said, “and hand him off to the lifeguard and I made my way back across to my friend and we went up on the beach and I felt like I was about to collapse. I was exhausted.”