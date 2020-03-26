Former WMBB General Manager Hugh Roche passes away

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Longtime Bay County resident and businessman, Hugh Roche has passed away.

Roche started his TV career with Gray Broadcasting and also worked for an El Dorado, Arkansas station for a few years. He came back to Panama City in 1990 and took over WMBB as the general manager. He retired in April of 2001.

Roche was president of the Bay County Chamber of Commerce for a number of years, and served on the board. In 2013, he was named the Lauren Merriam Memorial Award winner.

He and his wife Carla have three daughters, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Roche was being treated in Central Florida for an illness and will be brought home for burial. He would have been 82 in April.