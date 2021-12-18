Former Rockette brings Radio City Christmas magic to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Even though the Rockettes have ended their season early in New York City due to COVID-19, a little bit of that Radio City Christmas magic was brought to Panama City.

In just an hour and a half, people had the chance to learn the Rockette Toy Soldier Dance taught by a former Rockette at the Panama City Center for the Arts.

Sonya Livingston is from Dothan, Alabama, and auditioned to be a Rockette when she was only 14-years-old and was hired on the spot.

She officially became a Rockette at 16 and made it her career for the next 21 years.

Livingston said she has always been passionate about teaching and is happy to share the joy of dancing with the place she calls home.

“Seeing joy, bringing joy, they give me as much as I feel as I can give to them, Livingston said. “If they love it and just want to learn that just fires me up, I’m just so excited to share that.”

Livingston’s Rockette exhibit will be available until January 22 at the Panama City Center for the Arts.