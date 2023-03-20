PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A former Bay County prosecutor — who has admitted to having a close association with one of the main targets of a federal corruption case — was questioned by the FBI and investigated by the State Attorney’s Office.

Greg Wilson, the former second in command at the State Attorney’s Office, was investigated on bribery allegations by his own agency after he resigned in 2016. He was never charged with a crime.

The State Attorney’s Office confirmed the investigation to News 13 adding that they tried to determine if Wilson accepted bribes from Derwin White, a now-deceased criminal suspect in the Lynn Haven corruption case.

Wilson agreed to an interview with News 13 to set the record straight about the bribery allegations. Wilson does admit that, while he was a prosecutor, Derwin White had given him limited cash and other gifts. The incidents happened before the federal corruption investigation involving White. Although Wilson concedes the circumstances might have created the appearance of impropriety, he denies the allegations against him.

“Unequivocally, there was never any bribe taken from Derwin White on any case or anything,” Wilson said.

“Derwin White was my best friend. OK. There was a time when I actually lived with Derwin White and I actually dated his daughter. We were as close as you could be,” Wilson said. “He [Derwin White] was a very wealthy guy and he was very generous … And he was generous with people that could do nothing for him.”

Wilson said he took money from White on more than one occasion while he was a prosecutor.

“Yes. There were times that he actually did give me cash. You know, we might be out at the bar, and you know, he slipped me some money. For whatever reason,” Wilson said. “Because he was a generous guy.”

Wilson said that he took the money but that he never fixed a case.

“Listen, it would be like you and I sitting at a table and I’d feel something nudging my knee and I would reach down and it’s his hands and he would hand me you know, it might be $50, might be $100, might be $200.”

Wilson added that he explained details about criminal cases to Derwin White, but insisted it was not any special favoritism. According to Wilson, he was often called on to explain the details of criminal cases being prosecuted by the State Attorney’s office to multiple members of the public.

“I will tell you, you know, ‘Hey, this is what the police report says, this is what we’re looking at, these are the facts as we know it.’” Wilson said. “‘Now, if you have got any mitigating factors or aggravating factors that the attorneys know about I’ll pass that along.’ But there is not any, ‘Hey, man we’re buddies, pals, get rid of this case for me. That didn’t happen.’”

Wilson reflected on the situation.

“Yeah, looking back on it, you know, I would have been more insistent about you know, not taking anything from anybody for any reason, period,” Wilson said. “Because looking at it now, it gives the impression that there was something inappropriate, and you know, nothing was done that influenced the case either way, the case was decided and it was, ‘Hey, this is what’s going to happen this is how it’s going to happen.”

Wilson continued.

“It gives the appearance that something was inappropriate,” Wilson said. “And if I could turn back time there are a lot of things I would do differently.”

Wilson also said that he had been given money by two other individuals while he was a prosecutor.

“And I said (to the FBI) in the course of 13 years there was two occasions that that occurred. Neither one of those were to influence a case. Both of those were after the case had already been resolved past the fact that did occur,” Wilson said. “Basically benefaction. … And way after the fact, that occurred.”

Derwin White died in July of 2021 while federal prosecutors, the FBI, and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office were investigating him.

Mike White, Lynn Haven’s former city manager, along with seven other people, plead guilty in connection to the corruption case. Mike White and Derwin White are not related.

More information about Wilson was released in early February when Federal Judge Mark Walker ordered that thousands of pages of documents and evidence be released in the Lynn Haven corruption case.

Typed notes from FBI agent Lawrence Borghini describe what Mike White allegedly told him during the investigation. It includes the following:

“Derwin White told (Mike) White not to worry about it because, ‘we are going to get it taken care of.’ Derwin White was working with Greg Wilson in the State Attorney’s office…. Derwin White told (Mike) White that he had everything taken care of. (Mike) White was told to come to Derwin White’s office to sign the papers. (Mike) White gave Derwin White $2,000-$3,000 which he understood was to be paid to an attorney. White never went to court in the matter. (Mike) White did the things required in the case such as taking classes and within a month he was off probation.”

Court records show that White’s case was resolved with a no-contest plea.

There are also handwritten notes from Borghini that describe an interview Borghini conducted with Wilson.

“DW would call, ask about a case, [Greg Wilson would] pull file, then speak w/ him about what needed to be done. (sic)” the handwritten note states.

The FBI and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment. The FBI and federal prosecutors never charged White with any crime.

Current State Attorney Larry Basford said the allegations were brought to his attention after Wilson had left the office and he investigated them.

The State Attorney’s Office did not ultimately find there was any evidence sufficient to move forward with a case against Wilson.

“We were unable to find any witnesses who would admit or substantiate the allegations,” Basford said in a statement to News 13.

Basford added that his agency wanted to make it clear that every defendant is treated the same under the law.

“We strive to treat everyone fairly based on the facts of the case, their prior criminal history and the law…. If we were to discover or be made aware that was not the case, we would address it immediately and take appropriate action as part of our mission to maintain the public’s trust.”

Wilson was disbarred in 2018 after a conviction for possession of contraband in a county detention facility and misdemeanor perjury but can apply for readmission to the Florida Bar this year. The charges were based on allegations that Wilson, who was then serving as a private defense attorney, passed notes between two inmates, White’s daughters, at the Bay County Jail. Wilson then allegedly later denied knowledge of such activity when questioned by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. Wilson was found guilty of both charges in September 2018.

In June 2020, Wilson was charged with Worker’s Compensation Fraud – for failure to carry compensation insurance on workers involved in debris removal following Hurricane Michael. In October 2021, following a bench trial, Wilson was acquitted of those fraud charges.

In 2021, Wilson was ordered suspended from the practice of law for a period of five years from the date of his initial suspension on October 27, 2018. In a petition as part of the disbarment proceedings, Wilson conceded his guilt in the contraband and misdemeanor perjury under oath charges but also insisted his perjury under oath was not premeditated. He also stated that if the case had proceeded to trial the evidence would have shown no prior disciplinary actions.

Moreover, Wilson wrote that he “would have presented evidence showing that he had an excellent reputation in the community for ability and professionalism, that he regrets the lapses that led to the criminal charges brought against him, and that his misconduct was an aberration in an otherwise sterling career in law enforcement and in the practice of law.”

In his interview with News 13, Wilson said he hoped the situation would soon be over.

“I’m ready for everything to be done and just kind of be left alone,” he said.