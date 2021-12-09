Former PCPD officer gets jail time for battery charge

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A former police officer, convicted of battery for hitting a handcuffed suspect in the chest while he was on the ground, was sentenced to 15 days in the Bay County Jail followed by 12 months of probation on Thursday.

43-year-old, Eric Conley, was fired from the Panama City Police Department following the November 12, 2020 incident. Conley was found guilty at trial on December 1.

He was taken into custody Thursday to begin serving his sentence.

County Court Judge Shane Vann granted prosecutor Bob Pell’s request that Conley be adjudicated guilty and denied a defense request that the defendant be allowed to serve his sentence on weekends. Pell and fellow prosecutor, Dustin Miller, presented the case at trial.

Judge Vann also ordered the defendant to pay $800 in fines and complete an anger management class before his probation ends.