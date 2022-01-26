PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The former city manager for Panama City Beach has quit his latest job after six months.

Tony O’Rourke was fired by the Panama City Beach City Council in February of last year after he filed a whistleblower complaint claiming that the previous city manager, Mario Gisbert, used city money to improve a privately owned park. Whether the park is private property or is actually owned by the city remains a key question in the lawsuit.

After O’Rourke was fired he was hired by the town council in Frisco, Colorado, and began working there in August of 2021. Area newspaper Summit Daily is now reporting that O’Rourke filed a letter of resignation with the city on January 17.

O’Rourke told the paper he plans to return to Florida.

“My wife is there, among other opportunities, and I made the decision. I resigned,” O’Rourke said. “I had nothing but a positive experience. I love the community, it’s got a good council, and I think we accomplished a lot of things in six months.”

His lawsuit against Panama City Beach is ongoing. A trial date has not been set.