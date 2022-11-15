Johnson was charged with grand theft and 19 counts of official misconduct.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Former Panama City head of the Community Redevelopment Agency Michael Johnson allegedly stole more than a million dollars from Panama City over a ten-year period. On Tuesday he was charged with money laundering and 19 counts of official misconduct.

Panama City Police said Johnson bought nine homes and four cars with city money. The cars were a BMW 528i, Dodge Charger, Ford Thunderbird and a Chevy Silverado.

Police said Johnson stole more than $1,120,000 from the city.

Police said Johnson laundered money from the Friends of After School Assistance Program to buy the homes. He then used CRA money to hire contractors to renovate at least two homes on Grace Avenue.

“As far as the money laundering, there were checks written from the ASAP account to his personal account,” Panama City Police Detective Johnathan Ramsey said. “And then those funds were used to purchase properties over time.”

Police said they are still investigating whether or not Johnson used CRA funds to renovate other homes he purchased. Police officials do not believe contractors knew about Johnson’s alleged crimes.

According to the Bay County Property Appraiser, Johnson bought all nine homes from 2013-2021. Police previously said Johnson stole $470,000 from the after-school program from 2012-2022. The checks ranged from several thousand dollars to $38,000.

“The investigation is ongoing, we’re working in connection with the FBI,” Ramsey said.

In February 2021 the Department of Housing and Urban Development issued findings and a concern over Johnson’s management as the director of community development and as the director of the after-school program.

Panama City City Manager Mark Mcqueen told News 13 that Johnson’s scheme unraveled when he confronted Johnson about unrelated management practices. McQueen said Johnson immediately resigned.

The city later found out Johnson was the only signator for the after-school program.

Johnson is also accused of sending $100,000 to a local contractor by allegedly requesting four checks for under $25,000 on the same day. The checks were approved by the city manager.

But if one check had been written for $100,000, it would have triggered a review by the city commission. Throughout Johnson’s time working for the city he regularly received substantial raises.

When he was first hired 18 years ago he made just over $50,000. By this year his salary was $98,000.

Panama City commissioner Josh Street has asked for a full forensic audit of Panama City’s budget.

This is a developing story that we will continue to update.