Former Panama City Beach mayor Philip Griffitts Sr. passes away

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Former Panama City Beach mayor and local business leader, Philip Griffitts Sr. has died.

Griffitts Sr. served as mayor from 1982-2000, becoming the longest-serving mayor in Panama City Beach history.

His son Phillip ‘Griff’ Griffitts currently serves on the Bay County Commission.

Funeral arrangements are still being made.

Current Panama City Beach Mayor, Mark Sheldon released this statement on the former mayor’s passing.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Griffitts family as they mourn the loss of their loved one. Mr. Griffitts was the City’s longest-serving mayor, occupying the office from 1982 to 2000. He was very popular and was an integral part of the growth and development of the beach. Panama City Beach would not be what it is today without the amazing vision and leadership of Mr. Griffitts. This is truly a sad day for all of our community. His passing is a great loss.”

Panama City Beach officials said flags at city hall have been lowered to half staff.