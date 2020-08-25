Former Lynn Haven Mayor in court

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Former Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson returned to federal court in Tallahassee today. Anderson is facing more than 60 counts of fraud. Federal prosecutors saying she took bribes from local developers both before and after Hurricane Michael.

Anderson, who lists her home address as a residence in Jacksonville, is now being represented by Ronald Johnson in Pensacola. Anderson does not have a bond in the case. She also does not have a trial date according to court records.

However, a trial date has been set for Adam Albritton, former city attorney and alleged co-conspirator in the Lynn Haven corruption scheme. Albritton is also facing more than 60 counts of fraud. His trial is set for October 26.