A former Jackson County school teacher was arrested in Nigeria and is now facing child pornography charges.

According to authorities, 52-year-old Eric Horton traveled to Nigeria to teach physical education to school-aged children.

Up until he left, Horton lived in Gracevile and taught at the Marianna K-thru-8 school.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents began investigating him in October, then searched his home in Graceville on August 3rd.

Horton will be extradited back to Florida to face 18-counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and one count of promoting a sexual performance by a child.