Former Jackson County resident returns home for her 100th birthday

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Louise McMullian got a break out of the retirement home to enjoy her 100th birthday on her family’s land in Jackson County.

“I always enjoy coming here,” said McMullian.

Louise’s family and friends all wanted to be there to celebrate her century mark. They enjoyed a yummy lunch, cut cake, and brought presents.

“You know, we’d like to hope that she had another 100 years,” said Andrew McMullian III, Louise’s nephew.

Andrew, most known as Andy, took the reigns with his brother Amos McMullian, to plan the birthday party, so Louise didn’t have to do a thing.

“I keep an eye on her now. Whereas she used to keep an eye on me, I now keep an eye on her at the age of 80, excuse me, since 80 to 100,” said Andy.

Louise grew up an independent woman. She never got married or had any kids.

“I always told her, I said Louise if you had married a sorry old man as a husband and had a house full of children, you never would have lived to be 100. Never,” said Andy.

Despite not growing a family of her own, Louise had a very large family growing up. She was one of two girls in an eight-person family.

With 100 years under her belt, Louise’s “heart of gold” wanted to share some advice.

“Have a good time. That’s the big thing. Be serious when it’s time to be, but shorten it and have a good time otherwise. You can’t be mad all the time. You can’t worry too much,” said Louise.