Former house speaker donates $10,000 to LEAD Coalition

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Lead Coalition of Bay County announced today that local businessman

and former Florida House Speaker, Allan Bense, will make a $10,000 donation to the LEAD Coalition of Bay County.

After discussions with LEAD leadership about their goals for 2021, Bense committed to make the sizable donation, officials wrote in a news release.

The coalition has raised more than $35,000 since October.

“The outpouring of community support has been so uplifting,” said LEAD Coalition Executive

Director Janice Lucas. “We can only achieve our mission to build trust, increase safety and

restore targeted neighborhoods with the support of caring people in Bay County. Achieving

these donation goals shows we have that support.”

Bense added that the organization has played a positive role in the area.

“LEAD plays such a critical role in our community,” said Bense. “They have made a dramatic difference in the lives of our at-risk youth and made our entire community a better place to live. Having lived here all my life, it is truly heartening to see how LEAD shows our youth there is hope and there is a way to a better life for each of them. I am blessed to be able to help LEAD achieve their financial goals this year, and I look forward to watching them continue to serve those among us in the most need.”

Since 2014, the LEAD Coalition has worked in Bay County’s under-served neighborhoods to bring programs to ease the burdens caused by poverty: Title-1 after school and summer programs, financial literacy, construction workers basic skills course, health clinics, homeless interventions, and collaborative action forums.

The LEAD Coalition of Bay County is a diverse, public-private partnership among cross-sector community organizations. LEAD is an acronym for Leadership, Empowerment, and Authentic Development.