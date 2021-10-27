Former Gulf County inmate facing 30 more years in prison

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A former Gulf Correctional Institute Annex inmate is facing up to 30 more years behind bars.

He was found guilty of stabbing a correctional officer in 2017.

Jose Moreira

According to the State Attorney’s Office, Jose Moreira, 30, was one of several prisoners charged in the attack that resulted in a corrections officer suffering several stab wounds with a shank-type weapon.

According to the news release, one co-defendant entered a plea and a third is awaiting trial.

Prosecutors filed a motion to have Moreira sentenced as a habitual offender. If the motion is granted that means 30 years behind bars.

The sentencing is set for Nov. 2.

Statements from the victim given during the investigation conducted by the Office of Inspector General, Department of Corrections, stated the victim became involved in the disturbance at the facility and tried to create distance between himself and a group of inmates chasing him with weapons. Moreira was part of that group, the news release said.

According to the news release, the victim was knocked to the ground and another correctional officer testified that he saw Moreira making a stabbing-like motion at the victim with a weapon.

Other officers came to the victim’s aid and deployed chemical agents on the inmates and the weapon used by Moreira was recovered and shown at trial.