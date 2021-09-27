Former Golson Elementary School demolished for hospital expansion

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson School District officials closed Golson Elementary School when the new Marianna K-8 School opened last year.

The property went to Jackson Hospital.

“Well the school board gave it to the hospital because they knew we were land-locked and that was a great way for us to grow and they knew we would develop that property,” said Jackson Hospital’s public relations and marketing director.

With the extra space, Milton said they are planning to add many new medical centers.

She said their first priority is to build an ambulatory surgery center, a diagnostic imagery center, and a medical office building.

Milton said although an exciting project, many community members are wondering, “What will happen to the memory bricks of students and teachers who passed away?”

“We’re going to take that and remove it and place it on another location on the property, so it will still be on that property,” Milton said. “A lot of people care about that and don’t want it destroyed and we’re not going to.”

Milton said they plan to tear down the back half of the old school and only renovate the front half.

When construction is complete, there will be plenty of new jobs.

“We’re looking for nurses, we’re looking for respiratory therapists, right now even,” said Milton. “Hopefully, by the time this will start there will be people looking for jobs and ready to work.”

Milton said they are expecting to finish this first phase of the expansion project in two years.

To apply for a job at the hospital, click on the link to their website’s careers page.