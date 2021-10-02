Former Franklin County School behavior counselor arrested for lewd and lascivious battery

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Franklin County woman has been arrested for lewd and lascivious battery upon a minor under the age of 18 but older than 12 years of age, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Kelley Mosley, 50, met and began a sexual relationship with a juvenile victim while she was a behavior counselor for Franklin County Schools, FCSO said.

According to the news release, Mosley was fired from the school, but the relationship continued. Neither the suspect nor the juvenile victim confessed to a relationship, nor was there enough evidence for an arrest at that time.

On September 28, A recent former employer of Mosley’s shared a text with investigators that he received from Mosley admitting to intercourse with a juvenile and that she was going to turn herself in. Hours later, Mosley walked into FDLE and confessed to having sex multiple times with the victim.

After Mosley voluntarily surrendered her cell phone, investigators found she had sent graphic photos to the juvenile.

Mosley gave investigators a statement admitting to having intercourse and sexting according to the news release.

Pending charges for the sexting issue will be addressed by FDLE upon the return of search warrants with social media apps.