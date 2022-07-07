ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A former fire department chief from Okaloosa County was indicted this week after being arrested and charged with the murder of a Pensacola business owner in June of 2022.

Brian Keith Easterling, the fire chief at the Baker Fire District in Okaloosa County, is now facing a first-degree murder charge.

Investigators said Easterling “entered the business and shot the business owner over a dispute about prior business dealings.”

They added that the 63-year-old victim might have owed Easterling money.

Easterling is currently being held without bond, and his arraignment is scheduled for July 8.