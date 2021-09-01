Former Director and CEO of Bay County Boys and Girls Club passes away

paul mosca

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A longtime pillar of the community has passed away.

Paul Mosca was the Director and CEO of the Bay County Boys & Girls Club for 25 years.

Mosca came to Bay County from the Boys & Girls Club organization in Boston. He spent a total of 40 years with the organization before retiring from the local club in 2015.

Mosca was well known in Bay County for his work with thousands of underprivileged children, many of whom are now adults.

Mosca would have turned 71 years old this month.

