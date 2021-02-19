Former Cottondale Principal pleas ‘No Contest’ in sexual misconduct case

COTTONDALE, Fla. (WMBB) — On Tuesday, former Cottondale Principal Kenyonis ‘Ken’ Granger pleaded ‘no contest’ to offense against a student by an authority figure and grand theft.

Last January, Granger was arrested after allegations of sexual misconduct with a student surfaced.

In December 2019, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office began looking into allegations over Granger having an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old female student.

Authorities learned he had been privately messaging the girl since she was 14-years-old.

Copies of the messages were obtained that confirmed the student’s statement.

At the time, Granger was also running for Supervisor of Elections. He held a news conference where he withdrew his candidacy from office in wake of the allegations.

Granger will serve five years of probation, complete 100 hours of community service and pay fines and restitution that add up to more than $6,000 combined.