Former correctional officer sentenced to 24 months in federal prison

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — A former Bureau of Prisons correctional officer was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison following his conviction of sexual abuse of a ward while on duty at Federal Correction Institute in Tallahassee.

39-year-old Phillip Golightly of Quincy, Florida plead guilty to the offense on October 16, 2020.

Court documents show while Golightly was employed as a U.S. Bureau of Prisons correctional officer, he sexually assaulted female inmates who were then under his custodial, supervisory and disciplinary authority at the Federal Correctional Institutions in Marianna and Tallahassee.

Golightly’s prison sentence will be followed by five years of supervised release. He will also be required to register as a sex offender and will be subject to sex offender conditions.

