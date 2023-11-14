PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Former University of Georgia football coach, Mark Richt was the keynote speaker at First Baptist Church Panama City’s “Man Up” event Tuesday evening.

Hundreds of men from the community took part in the inaugural event, replacing the annual “Wild Game Dinner” that has been hosted by FBC for years.

It was a night filled with food trucks and contests like archery, ax-throwing, and a marine-style pull-up competition.

There were door prizes and giveaways, capped off with a few guest speakers.

Mark Richt, who was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame a few weeks ago was the keynote speaker.

He was the offensive coordinator for FSU during the dynasty days, as well as the head coach for the Georgia Bulldogs and Miami Hurricanes.

But Richt said he hopes his influence outside of the white lines is more impactful and life-changing.

“I’ve had my share of medical issues, one of them being a heart attack that came close to taking my life,” Richt said. “And I knew the moment of truth, when I thought I was a goner, I knew where I was going. And I had peace that I was going to be going to Heaven, and I just want everyone else to know that as well.”

Coach Richt was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 2021, three years after retiring as the coach of Miami. He said he plans to share his faith with others as long as his body allows.