Former Bozeman quarterback seriously injured after car accident in Iowa

Local News
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Former Bozeman quarterback Jordan Rosalis is recovering after being seriously injured in a car accident on Friday night in Iowa.

Rosalis is currently a freshman football player at Waldorf University in Forest City, Iowa.

The Bozeman Bucks football team’s Facebook page posted the news Monday.

They said Rosalis was riding in the back seat of a car that struck a semi. He was airlifted to the hospital and went through surgery to repair a broken femur and lacerated kidney. He is now in stable condition and recovering.

