BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Former Bay County commissioner and Sheriff’s Office Captain Jerry Girvin died Wednesday.

Girvin served for eight years as a commissioner after being elected in 2002.

“I know he was he was instrumental in so many different areas,” Bay County Commissioner Bill Dozier said. “He was very supportive of animals, worked hard to get several dog parks around by county and did a great job with that.”

Dozier said Girvin helped him when Dozier was elected as a commissioner. He said Girvin taught him how to present projects to the commission and speak to residents and commissioners.

“He was a very kind person,” Dozier said. “When we were in any type of a social setting, he would go out of his way to make people around him feel comfortable. He was very, very polite.”

Dozier said Girvin was influential in the county’s project to build a pier in Panama City Beach. He said Girvin also helped smooth the transition to move government operations to 11th St.

But Girvin wasn’t just influential as a commissioner. He also served more than 20 years with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

“Having served over 21 years with the sheriff’s office, he knew our operations in and out,” Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said.

Ford said Girvin began his career with the Sheriff’s Office as the Public Information Officer. He eventually worked his way up to captain.

“He was a big part of our lives here at the Bay County Sheriff’s Office for a long time, worked with us for well over 20 years,” Ford said.