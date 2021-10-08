Forgotten Music Fest to take place this weekend

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — If you’re looking for some good music and some even better views, then look no further than the Forgotten Music Fest happening in Port St. Joe at George Core Park on Oct. 9 and 10.

The event will feature a variety of Blues musicians like Jose Ramirez, Albert Castiglia, The John Sutton Band, and more.

Gates open at noon on both days, with an after-party happening on Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Marina Cove featuring Billy the Kid and The Regulators.

The event is in its third year and is back after the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to be canceled.

“It is so exciting to be back,” said Executive Producer for the event, Joe Whitmer.

This is the first year that the event will be held at the Port St. Joe Lighthouse, and Whitmer said the views and community for the event are tough to top.

“We like to stay come early and stay late. We hope people will come to the festival and have the opportunity to check out all the eco-tourism Gulf County has to offer like kayaking on the Bay or checking out the beautiful trails. We also hope they’ll stay late and stay for the Blast on the Bay Songwriters Fest happening next weekend,” Whitmer said.

Tickets are $15 for Saturday and $10 for Sunday. Tickets for the event can be purchased here.