PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — The 6th annual Forgotten Coast Sea Turtle Festival is set to take place Sunday, July 3.

The festival will be held at George Core Park from 11 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

The event will also feature the first annual Sea Creature Parade. The purpose of the event is to educate attendees about sea turtles and the importance of the coastal habitats they and many other species call home.

The event will include live music, food and beverages. It will take place rain or shine.