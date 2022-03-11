PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Forest Service reported a large improvement in the containment of the wildfires threatening the Panhandle after two days of wet conditions across the area.

The agency tweeted that the Adkins Avenue fire was 875 acres 95% contained and the Star Avenue fire was 197 acres and 95% contained.

The largest and most concerning fire for most of the area, the Bertha Swamp Road fire, is 33,131 acres and 40% contained.

Rain and the possibility of severe weather is in the forecast for Friday and Saturday morning. The weekend is expected to be cold and dry with the possibility of high winds that could once again cause issues managing the wildfires.