Forestry officials use aerial ignition for controlled burn

PINE LOG STATE FOREST, Fla. (WMBB) — Forestry officials worked on a 2,800 acre controlled burn near Ebro.

The burn was unique to the area as a helicopter was used for aerial ignition to cover the larger burn zone. A helicopter helps create a slower and a healthier burn for the forest. It was planned since November as weather conditions become more stable during January. Florida Forest Service specialists noted the rarity of this type of burn.

“We typically don’t do a whole lot of aerial ignitions in this area because we are able to get in to our forest with the right equipment and hand light it. This type of burn is kind of unique to this area. We only do it every few years or so. This particular block because of the pure size of it, by burning it with aerial ignition makes for a smoother burn and everything is burnt equally at the same time,” explained Steve Weherley, Florida Forest Service wildfire mitigation specialist.

Weherley emphasized drivers to be cautious near burn areas as we are in the midst of prescribed burn season.