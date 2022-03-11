BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – Florida Forest Service officials say the last few days of rain has been a blessing in the fight against the wildfires.

They say the few inches we did get allowed teams to get deeper into the woods and put out the hotspots.

Forestry officials have been in the field through the rain creating better containment around the fire.

Florida Blue Incident Management Team Public Information Officer Julie Allen said this rain is helpful but it doesn’t mean it is the end.

Volunteers take a break from battling Bertha Swamp Rd. fire

She said this weekend’s weather has the potential for new flare ups.

“The humidity is going to drop this weekend and the winds will increase,” Allen said. “There will be strong gusts at times but the locals will be out there checking these fires to make sure that nothing is getting out of those containment lines.’

Allen said forestry will be pulling back some services and turning control over to the local agencies.

She said it’s important that residents are respecting the burn bans in place just to be safe.