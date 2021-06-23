For second day, leaders urge swimmers to stay out of Gulf

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County officials are once again flying double red flags on Panama City Beach and are once again meeting with resistance from beachgoers who are putting their lives and the lives of their families in deadly danger, officials said Wednesday.

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said that local agencies were actively performing water rescues again Wednesday afternoon as officials struggle to keep people out of the Gulf of Mexico.

On Tuesday, beach officials said Amber Peardon, 37, and her husband 32-year old Coty Peardon were two of the four people rescued.

He was transferred to the Ascension Sacred Heart Emergency Room, but she later died from the drowning.

Out of the four that were taken to the hospital, a 16-year-old is in critical condition.

