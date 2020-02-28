Food Truck Friday kicks off with two vendors

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The scent of freshly-cooked food truck cuisine is wafting down 11th Street on Fridays near the Bay County Government Center, thanks to an initiative known as Food Truck Friday.

News 13 Midday was live for the start of the new program, which gives food truck vendors an opportunity to grow their business, and residents the chance to try something new for lunch.

Food Truck Friday is scheduled to take place every Friday, starting at 10:30 a.m., across from the Bay County Public Library.

Get a look at the support for the first day in this segment above.