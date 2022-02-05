PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Hundreds of people crowded into Aaron Bessant Park on Saturday for the fifth annual food truck festival in Panama City Beach.

More than 35 food truck vendors will be there all weekend. There will also be more than 50 different craft beers for guests to try. Organizers hope 10,000 people will attend the event. The festival began Saturday at noon and lasted until 5 p.m. It will have the same hours Sunday.

“We fell in love with Panama City Beach five years ago so we’re back here for a fifth year, we love it,” Food Truck Festivals in America owner Anthony Pepe said. “Sun’s out today, it’s beautiful, we can’t wait to get all the people down here. You need to get down here because it’s going to be an awesome, awesome weekend.”