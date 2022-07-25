PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Every other Monday the First Baptist Church of Panama City holds a food pantry, throughout the season they have seen numbers pick up substantially.

By 10:30 July 25th, they helped 70 cars and around 281 people.

They broke a record of 414 people helped the week before last, and are expecting to reach even more people in need as the event continues to move forward.

Volunteer David Smith says recent events may have led to bigger numbers.

“…with the paper mill shutting down it’s given us a lot more customers than what we had before, and we try to help as many needy people as we possibly can. We get most of our food out of our large food bank, they’re headquartered in Milton Florida, and we get a delivery every two weeks from them, so far they’ve been able to keep up with what we get and hopefully, we can do that if we continue the way we are, I think we will be over 500 by the end of the year.”

If you would like to take advantage of the free food pantry, they are usually open around 10 am every other Monday.

They do not close until they run out of food or people stop showing up.

Most people go through the carpool line to load up on food items, but they can help you if you are on a bicycle or even on foot.