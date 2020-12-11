Food giveaway planned for Saturday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Board of County Commissioners and Rebuild Bay County will hose a no-contact, Christmas-themed food giveaway from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Bay County Government Center, located at 840 W. 11th Street in Panama City.

“This is going to be kind of a holiday drive-through giveaway that seeks to help families with food insecurity while also providing them a little something extra to meet their spiritual and emotional needs,” Rebuild Bay County Executive Director Donna Pilson said in a news release. “Because we can’t come together as a group, we wanted to get something special in the hands of our residents while also providing food assistance.”

Pilson said more than a dozen nonprofit groups and governmental agencies will provide information about their organizations and services along with free treats for children and handouts along the vehicle path to the food truck.

Feeding the Gulf Coast will provide some 20,000 pounds of fresh food and other items, including a turkey or ham, and will be able to service an estimated 400 to 500 households, Pilson said.

“Folks will come out to your car so we don’t slow up the line, and at the end of it they will get a box of food,” she said.

Bay County employees will volunteer alongside the nonprofit organizations and agencies.

“We are so grateful this holiday season to once again have an opportunity to help people in our community,” Bay County Commission Chairman Robert Carroll said. “This has been a difficult year, and we are delighted at the chance to brighten the holiday season for our residents.”

Attendees are asked not to arrive early to help avoid backing up traffic.