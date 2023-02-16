MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — There will be plenty of gumbo and stews to try at this weekend’s 23rd Annual Gumbo Cook-off in Mexico Beach.

32 teams are competing in Saturday’s event at Parker Park.

Taste testing begins at 10 a.m. and is expected to be available until about 2 o’clock.

The cook-off is free to attend but in order to sample the food you will need to buy tickets.

Each ticket costs $1 and can be purchased with cash at the park.

Live music, beads, and beverages are also part of the festivities.

Mexico Beach Community Development Council President Kimberly Shoaf said they are expecting hundreds of people at the event.

“Every year it just gets better and better and the crowd is just kind of what gets you really excited,” Shoaf said. “They do it around the theme of Mardi Gras. All of the contestants are decorated with beads and the flare and the team spirit and the comradery and who doesn’t get excited to be in Mexico Beach?”

Cook-off teams will be competing for ‘best decorated’ on top of their homemade recipes.

This event is put on by a group of volunteers from the Special Events for Mexico Beach.

Proceeds go towards the annual Best Blast on the Beach 4th of July Firework show.