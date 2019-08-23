Food for Thought collects over 300,000 food items for children in Walton and Okaloosa Counties

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A food drive to feed hungry children in the Panhandle raised over 336,000 food items on Thursday.

The Food for Thought organization has been hosting the ‘Stock the Pantry Party’ for six years in Walton and Okaloosa Counties.

The fundraiser was held at the Santa Rosa Beach pantry. Teams competed with food drives and the Newman Daily Resort Properties brought in over 78,000 food items alone.

Thursday’s event is just one fundraiser for the ‘Food for Thought’ program. the organization provides backpacks filled with healthy, easy to prepare food for students who are dependent on free or reduced school meals.

Food for Thought serves 32 schools in Walton and Okaloosa Counties, providing backpacks full of food for over 3,300 students each week. If you would like to donate food or money, or even your time, you can find more information on their website.