PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The First Baptist Church in downtown Panama City will hold a food giveaway Monday morning.

The giveaway will begin at 9:30 a.m. and will run through 11:30 a.m.

For those who are interested, the giveaway will be at the Family Life Center on 601 Grace Avenue. It is drive-thru style — just drive up and pick up the food.