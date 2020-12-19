Floriopolis gets St. Andrews into the Christmas spirit

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–St. Andrews could be seen getting into the holiday spirit this weekend as Floriopolis held their annual “Not So Silent” night on F riday.

Each year, Floriopolis typically goes Christmas caroling. But due to COVID, they had to improvise. Instead, people were socially distanced and gathered in the field next to their new gallery.

The Ukes of St. Andrew and Bay Story Tellers performed for those in the crowd, getting everyone into the holiday spirit.

“It’s really good because we were able to pull it off last year post-hurricane and then again this year mid pandemic, so everyone has been supportive and we’re just getting settled into our new location, and its good to keep these traditions going,” said Heather Parker, Floriopolis ‘ Creative Director.

While the event was free, attendees were able to make donations and help out local art organizations.