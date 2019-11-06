Florida’s ocean and coastal concerns addressed at workshop

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With growing environmental changes to Florida’s coast such as rising sea levels, and harmful algal blooms, one organization is taking steps to address these issues.

At the direction of the state legislature, the Florida Ocean Alliance is working closely with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection as well as the F.W.C. to draft a plan to address the state’s ocean and coastal issues.

“This was a project that was originally sponsored by the Florida legislature and convened by the Florida Oceans Alliance which is a non-profit organization made up of public, private, state, local officials concerned about oceans and coasts, the impacts on Florida’s economy and way of life,” explained Hal Beardall, Florida State University Consensus Center assistant director who was part of the workshop.

As a part of their series of state wide public hearings to better craft that plan, F.O.A. held a stakeholder workshop at Gulf Coast State College where stakeholders, residents, and anybody interested in the cause were invited to join and provide input on what actions need to be taken.

“An ongoing concern is going to be then even once you have identified all those issues, how do you get the public political support for actions to then make a difference,” noted Beardall.

Nearly 80% of the state’s gross domestic product is produced in its coastal counties and more than a million jobs are associated with ocean-oriented industries in Florida.