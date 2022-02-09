TALLAHASSEE, Florida (WMBB-TV) – Florida’s Historic Capitol building in Tallahassee went purple for Alzheimer’s awareness last night. The annual lighting ceremony was hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association on the Old Capitol’s steps in conjunction with state legislators and advocates of the cause.

The ceremony emphasized the organization’s state priorities for the 2022 legislative session, which include: enhanced dementia training and education for long-term care staff, A public health campaign to increase awareness of Alzheimer’s and other dementias through the READY Act, a continuation of funding for outreach, research, and nursing home care among many other topics.

Michelle Branham, Secretary of Florida’s Department of Elder Affairs, spoke on her personal connection to Alzheimer’s disease and the importance of increasing outreach and education to the public, caregivers and healthcare professionals.

Of the more than 6 million Americans currently battling Alzheimer’s disease, more than 580,000 of them are living right here in Florida. Alzheimer’s is the sixth-leading cause of death in the nation and the only one with out a cure or treatment.

To learn more about Alzheimer’s disease, visit alz.org or call the 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.