Florida’s First Lady stops by WMBB Studios and talks mental health

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After visiting Mexico Beach on Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis and first lady, Casey DeSantis stopped by our studios, giving us a chance to catch up with Mrs. Desantis on her mental health efforts throughout the state.

At the beginning of this school year, DeSantis implemented Telehealth Portals in every school inside Bay, Gulf, Calhoun, Jackson, Liberty and Franklin counties.

These portals are offering mental health services within the school buildings.

She says they wanted to get the technology into the Hurricane Michael impacted areas first before spreading it throughout the state.

The goal of the first lady, she says, is to ensure students have every tool they need to heal.

“Part of it is, there really hasn’t been a laser focus and ya know, I’ve seen first hand a lot of suffering. I’ve seen stories of moms, coming up to me saying I’m noticing things in my son or daughter, I don’t know what to do and ya know, we really need to start approaching this just like we do physical health,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis says she plans to get an update on how effective the portals have been before October 10.