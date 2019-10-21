Florida Therapy Services hosts job fair

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With mental health awareness growing since Hurricane Michael, Bay County therapy office is looking to add to their staff.

Florida Therapy Services recently celebrated 25 years of service in the community and the re-opening of its Panama City office.

On Wednesday, the office is holding a job fair for mental health professionals who are looking for a new place of employment.

Officials say they have many openings and the experience level required varies based on the position.

“For case management, we just need a bachelor’s in social work or psychology. For a master’s level therapist, they need to have a master’s and then licensed LCSW, LMHC any of those Florida licenses,” said Assistant Program Director Kimberly Allen.

Allen says their staff also took a hit by the storm and getting their team built back up is vital to serving the community.

“Mental health now is a number one priority for this community so it’s important that we employ as many as we can to help serve the community which is growing every day. This area is increasing, especially children so we want to get everyone service as best we can,” Allen said.

The Job Fair is on Wednesday, October 23 from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Panama City Office located at 459 Grace Avenue.