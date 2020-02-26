Florida Surgeon General stops by Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees stopped by the Bay County Children’s Dentistry Clinic for their grand re-opening.

The state Surgeon General dropped by the area as a part of his efforts to check up on all 67 counties in Florida.

“It’s really important for communities to come together, support children and all different aspects. The community should be very proud how it has bounced back for pediatric population here,” noted Rivkees.

He said the progress the community has made since Hurricane Michael has been tremendous and that the recovery efforts will do nothing but good for the local children’s health.

The state Surgeon General also highlighted the resiliency of the dental clinic’s staff on their continued operation.

