Florida State University Panama City holds belated Homecoming Celebration

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida State University Panama City held a belated Homecoming celebration after postponing the Fall 2020 festivities due to COVID-19.

Students at FSU PC are no stranger to adversity. Not only have some overcome Hurricane Michael, they’ve also been through a global pandemic while trying to get an education.

Student Body President, Lucy Rodriguez, said Wednesday’s Homecoming event brought back a little bit of normalcy to her final days of college.

“First Semester was Hurricane Michael, and my final year has been COVID-19 so as a first generation college student it’s been really beautiful to kind of come back and get a little bit of a normal experience,” Rodriguez said.

Mia Bennett, a senator for Student Government, said after a cancelled Spring Break, this gathering was crucial for the university.

“So, I’m just really grateful we can have anything at this point and even our graduation because I was a 2020 grad so I know what it’s like to have all of these big things cancelled,” Bennett said. “I think it’s good for the community and our students to have something to look forward to right now.”

Katey Roca is a business major at FSU PC and said she was excited when she first heard about the celebration.

“It was so depressing you know shutting down and when we finally did open, we couldn’t be near each other,” Roca said. “I’m so glad we’re going back to having fun.”

Students wore their face masks to enjoy the belated Homecoming. The event included live music, games and activities for all ages.